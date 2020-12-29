2020 in the rearview mirror

Was 2020 a year in crisis, or one of opportunity? Will it be seen as one of the defining years of the century? Join host Rhonda McBride for the Wednesday December 30th edition of Juneau Afternoon for a look back at what made 2020 a momentous year. Some of the highlights:

KTOO’s Jennifer Pemberton and James Brooks of the Anchorage Daily News review the year’s top local headlines.

Reflections on 2020 from Rosita Worl, President of the SeaAlaska Heritage Foundation, Bob Banghart, executive director of The Partnership. Ibn (EYE’- bun) Bailey, owner of the Northern Tea House.

So what were some of the strangest, curious stories of 2020 worthy of note? Pat Race with Alaska Robotics and Matt Buxton from the Midnight Sun Blog weigh in.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.