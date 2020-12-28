Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

The number of Alaskans hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since mid-October.

Case counts appear to be on the decline. A set of strict public health measures that went into effect several weeks ago in Anchorage may have contributed, public health experts have said.

On Sunday, 65 Alaskans were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking website. Another four were suspected of having COVID.

That’s less than half of the record highs of around 150 in mid-December.

New COVID cases over the Christmas holiday ranged from a low of 162 cases on Christmas day to 320 Sunday. Despite declining case counts in Alaska, some national experts worry that holiday travel and gatherings could lead to a spike in cases. Case counts likely won’t reflect that holiday bump for several weeks.

Meanwhile, Alaska’s vaccination effort continues, with the state health department reporting that 12,202 people have received their first doses of the vaccine as of Sunday. That’s about 1.5% of the state’s population.