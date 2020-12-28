KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Juneau emergency officials announce another round of free, asymptomatic COVID-19 tests,
  • Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to its lowest levels since mid-October,
  • A state environmental regulator and Juneau landfill operator explain why the Lemon Creek area’s been extra stinky,
  • The Juneau Raptor Center saves a bald eagle that survived being shot,
  • 2020 Highs and lows of the Alaska Marine Highway System,
  • Alaska Airlines is purchasing 68 new Boeing 737 MAX planes,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan highlights the passage of his bipartisan Save Our Seas 2.0 bill, and
  • An Anchorage soup kitchen gets 30,000 pounds of food donated after the truck carrying it crashed.
