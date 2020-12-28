KTOO

Juneau officials offer another round of free, asymptomatic COVID-19 tests

Juneau Airport COVID-19 test
A public health worker in a tent outside Juneau International Airport bags a freshly collected nasal swab for COVID-19 testing on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau emergency officials announced Monday another round of free COVID-19 tests for people without symptoms

Appointments are available through the city’s website or by calling the city’s regular COVID hotline at 907-586-6000.

Except for New Year’s Day, appointments will be available beginning Wednesday through Jan. 10. Expect results in two to four days.

People with symptoms or close contacts of people with symptoms also can still get tests through their health care provider or the city’s hotline. 

As of Sunday evening, city officials are aware of 50 people with active cases in Juneau, including one person at Bartlett Regional Hospital. 

Vaccine supplies are limited. The pool of health care workers eligible for vaccination will widen statewide on Jan. 4. Appointments for those will open Wednesday on the state website covidvax.alaska.gov

For that upcoming round in Juneau, 400 doses of Moderna’s vaccine plus 190 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected to be available. 

The city’s risk level remains high. The city’s COVID-19 measures require that masks be worn indoors. They also limit bar and restaurant capacity to half capacity, and gyms and personal service providers to quarter capacity.

