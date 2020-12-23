KTOO

Newcast – Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Before their deadlines passed, applications surged for two of Juneau’s pandemic relief programs designed to put thousands of dollars into locals’ hands.
  • One program at Juneau’s Yaakoosgé Daakahidi High School is actually seeing students flourish with distance learning.
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area’s season-opening was delayed because of record-setting rain and warm weather, and when it finally happened last Saturday, turnout was light.
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital’s Board of Directors has a new president, among other changes to leadership.
