Coronavirus | Health

Alaska reports 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

by

A health care worker with purple gloves handling a COVID-19 test swab
SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital in April 2020. (Photo by Berett Wilber / KCAW)

Alaska reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, one of the highest daily tallies of the pandemic.

It is currently unclear how many of the deaths are considered recent, but the state has been averaging more than one COVID-19 death per day over the past month.

The news comes despite a slowdown of cases in the state over the past several weeks. However, health officials say that reported deaths can lag as much as six weeks behind an increase in cases.

On Dec. 12, Alaska reported a daily record 18 COVID-19 deaths

The state reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This story will be updated. 

