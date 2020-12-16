Winter storms could drop as much as 3 feet of snow on Juneau this week

Wednesday’s snowfall in Juneau is only the beginning. The National Weather Service says a second storm is headed for Southeast Alaska that could dump a lot more snow.

Forecaster Kimberly Vaughan says they expect a total of 5 inches of snow from a small storm system passing over Juneau on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

“The one that we have going on here is just more of a garden variety-type system that we would typically see in the winter time in Southeast Alaska,” Vaughan says.

But a second, much bigger winter storm system is expected to drop 12 inches of snow on Thursday and as much as 18 inches on Friday.

Vaughan says the system is bringing up a lot of precipitation from the southern Gulf of Alaska, similar to the atmospheric river that dumped record rainfall on parts of Southeast earlier this month.

“I guess you could say that it’s similar,” Vaughan says. “Each system comes in with its own unique features and attributes. But, certainly, the temperatures are lower.”

Vaughan says they expect just rain to fall on the southern Panhandle.

“In fact, we have a statement out for the southern Panhandle because of the heavier rains expected,” Vaughan says.

Vaughan says Juneau drivers should prepare for hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.

She also urges people to check and clear snow loads on buildings, airplanes, and boats.

“Because snow weighs a lot,” Vaughan says. “So, depending on how much accumulates on a vessel, that can definitely cause them to sink.”

A winter storm watch will be in effect for Juneau starting Thursday morning. But Vaughan says that could be upgraded to the stronger winter storm warning when they have a better idea about the storm’s strength and impacts.