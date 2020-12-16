Rep. Lance Pruitt violated campaign finance laws, commission staff finds

Rep. Lance Pruitt violated Alaska’s campaign finance laws and should pay a penalty. That’s according to staff for the state’s elections watchdog agency, the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

Commission staff issued a report on Tuesday. They found that Pruitt’s campaigns failed to accurately report expenses, both in 2016 and 2018.

The five-member commission will decide whether it agrees with those findings and what, if any, penalty Pruitt will have to pay.

According to the report:

the campaigns also failed to provide information detailing media advertising placement and consulting services it received;

Pruitt’s 2016 campaign failed to reimburse him for personal funds within the legally required time period, or to report the use of his personal funds as contributions; and

Pruitt’s 2018 campaign failed to return two contributions from a corporation, which are illegal under state law.

The maximum fine for the violations $1,022,250. The commission staff said that amount would be excessive and recommended it be reduced by 99%. Pruitt would still have to pay $10,222.

The report also recommended that the commission dismiss an allegation that Pruitt failed to obtain required information about the clients of his wife, Mary Ann Pruitt. She is a media consultant who has worked as Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s communication director. The staff said Lance Pruitt made a good-faith effort to get that information.

The investigation was the result of a complaint filed in October by Paula DeLaiarro, a campaign finance expert for Ship Creek Group, a consulting business.

Pruitt is an Anchorage Republican. He recently lost his legislative seat to Democrat Liz Snyder. A lawsuit is challenging the election result.