Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

In this newscast:
- A Juneau health care worker yesterday had the nation’s first reported case of a serious allergic reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine from drug company Pfizer.
- Wednesday’s snowfall in Juneau is only the beginning. The National Weather Service says a second storm is headed for Southeast Alaska that could dump a lot more snow.
- Coastal Alaska lawmakers say they’re unhappy with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal to cut more than $2 million from the state ferry system’s operating budget.
- Juneau’s first electric city bus arrived by barge today.
- Rep. Lance Pruitt violated Alaska’s campaign finance laws and should pay a penalty, according to the state’s elections watchdog agency.