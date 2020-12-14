Friends and neighbors hold memorial bus ride for Juneau school bus aide

Juneau resident Majid Sateri was killed in his apartment building in November. Since his work for the school district meant he was often on a school bus, his friends, neighbors and coworkers held a memorial bus ride on Saturday to honor his life.

Majid Sateri worked for the Juneau School District as a school bus aide — someone who helps bus drivers load and unload kids safely. He was known to his friends, neighbors and coworkers as Mark.

On a cold, icy Saturday afternoon, about half a dozen school buses lined up in front of Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé. Dressed in winter clothes, masked up and socially distanced, those who knew him best were there to honor him.

Inside the lead bus, Kevin Hanson, one of Sateri’s co-workers, directed the driver on the route to each stop as somber music plays on the radio.

“He was an amazing man,” Hanson said. “I can’t stress how great he was to the people that he worked for. The smile on his face is something that is near and dear. So, he was a good man.”

Mick Lowry knew Sateri for the last 20 years. He said they were like extended family.

A neighbor has been charged with murder in connection to Sateri’s death, but Lowry said the school bus memorial wasn’t about how his friend died.

“We’re not really involved in an outcome or anything. What we’re doing is we’re just trying to have a memorial for Mark and show everybody that we cared and appreciated him and that’s, that’s what this is all about. It’s not anything else,” Lowry said.

Lowry said Sateri really loved his job.

“The kids always loved Mark. He was just the nicest guy, he always had a big smile on his face,” said Lowry.

He was also known as a helpful neighbor.

“When he wasn’t working and helping out with the school bus, he was driving his neighbors around and helping them do things,” said Lowry. “He always just seemed to be there to help people when they needed it.”

The bus caravan stopped by various places in the community where people knew Sateri, including Glacier Valley Elementary and Mendenhall River Community School, as well as his home.

A small group of his neighbors waved to the buses from outside the Mountain View apartments, where he lived. Friends said Sateri is already dearly missed.