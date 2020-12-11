Newscast – Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

In this newscast:
- City workers have been collecting samples of Juneau’s sewage to test for the coronavirus.
- After a summer without cruise ships, many people in Southeast Alaska are desperate to see tourists return. But not everyone.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy debuted a budget proposal for next year that will lean heavily on earnings from the Permanent Fund to help Alaska recover from the pandemic.
- The U.S. Coast Guard’s second-highest ranking officer has assumed some of the blame for Russian military intimidation of Bering Sea commercial fishermen last summer.