Monday on Juneau Afternoon, we’ll premiere Episode 4 of our all Tlingit-language program. Host X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell and co-hosts talk about weather, news, stories, Tlingit culture and more. That’s live at 3:00 PM on KTOO 104.3, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7. Online at ktoo.org.

Then tune to KTOO 104.3 on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the City and Borough Assembly meeting.