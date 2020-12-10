PHOTOS: Haines community bands together after devastating floods and landslides

Search and rescue teams have been looking near the base of a 600-foot landslide in Haines on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. State geologists say the slide is still unstable, so teams haven’t been able to push far into the debris. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
State geologists look for signs that the Beach Road landslide is safe to search as they wait for a clear weather window to get up in a helicopter and look at it and other slopes that may be threatening to Haines on Dec. 5, 2020 (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The Coast Guard vessel Anacapa motors by the LeConte ferry on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, near Haines, Alaska. State and regional resources are pouring into the community after torrential rain and mudslides earlier in the week. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The U.S. Coast Guard Kukui sits at the base of landslide assisting in shore-based search and rescue operations for two missing Haines residents on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Haines’ Emergency Operations Center at the public safety building on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. An influx of people, including state geologists, heavy equipment operators and Red Cross volunteers who got off of the ferry were told the must be rapid-tested for COVID-19 before moving throughout the community. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Search and Rescue head Dick Rice assigns people to crews and gets them ready to go out for a third day of searching for missing residents on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Hera, of Haines, waits to be taken out to search for two missing Haines residents near a landslide on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A group of volunteers carry heavy, wet carpet out of Lin Edgar’s flooded home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Jessica Killeen and Katie Bard and another volunteer work to push water out of a flooded home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The Salvation Army's mobile food truck in Haines on Dec. 6, 2020. They are serving coffee, snacks and full meals to volunteers and staff outside of the Haines’ emergency operations center. (Rashah McChesney / KTOO)
Interim Borough Manager Alekka Fullerton and Mayor Doug Olerud answer questions on Friday, December 4, 2020 from reporters on the second day of a search and rescue for two local residents still missing after a massive landslide in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A helicopter prepares to take off with state geologists hoping to assess several threats to the community on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The high school gym in Haines set up as a shelter for evacuees from flooding and landslides on Dec. 6, 2020. The neighborhoods on the mountain overlooking downtown Haines are prepared to evacuate and they will gather here if that becomes necessary (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A crew from Alaska Power & Telephone work to reconnect power to residents of Lutak Road on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Crews from Haines, the state’s Department of Transportation and Alaska Power & Telephone work to reconnect power to residents of Lutak Road on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Tracy Wirak-Cassidy prepares a meal for evacuees on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Allie Lloyd, 11, Oriana Cole, 11, and Crystal Lloyd load meals for evacuees into a Salvation Army van on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. More than 50 families are displaced after flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Jamie Grubb talks about her concerns of a landlslide generating a tsunami that could threaten her already damaged hom on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Grubb and her partner are still living near their damaged home at the end of Lutak Road, they have not evacuated into town. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A heavily damaged property on Lutak Road on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. The owners are staying nearby in an RV, working to winterize their home and get some things operational again. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A 156-pound malamute, Gooch, in the hotel room he shares with his owner on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Gooch was rescued two days after Dawn Woodard was evacuated from her home due to flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Wintery conditions have made repairs to heavily flood and mudslide-damaged roads difficult on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Luke Marquardt lets a parrot named Cervantes eat some of his bread during dinner for evacuees on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Light pours from the entrance of the Halsingland Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. The hotel has been closed, but the owners decided to open some rooms for added space as all of the town’s hotel rooms are full with evacuees and workers who have come to Haines to search for missing residents and help repair damage from flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Nolan Woodard has a cigarette after a long day of work on the Halsingland Hotel on on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Woodard and at least 100 other people are volunteering on projects all over the town as it recovers from devestating landslides and flooding. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Evacuees listen to an update from city officials on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Some 50 families have been displaced by landslides caused by heavy precipitation and saturated soils, they were told that it is not yet safe to go home. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Vanessa Salmon, a social worker, listens to evacuees ask questions of city officials on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Some 50 families have been displaced, they were told that it’s not yet safe for them to return home. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Two rescued goats play in pens that the American Bald Eagle Foundation and Live Raptor Center owns on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Haines, Alaska. The raptor center volunteered space for animals that needed a place to go after widespread flooding, landslides and evacuations in town.
Carlos Jimenez hugs his son Hayden Jimenez, 13, as the two wait for an opportunity to help with the search and rescue operation for two Haines residents missing after a landslide. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Veterinarian Michelle Oakley carries Nelson, a Jack Russell Terrier, back from weighing him during a checkup on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Oakley and a local doctor performed emergency surgery on Nelson after he swallowed a bone. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Nelson, a Jack Russell Terrier, during a checkup on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Veterinarian Michelle Oakley and a local doctor performed emergency abdominal surgery on Nelson when swallowed a bone after his owners evacuated during flooding and landslides in early December. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Dozens of people showed up to quickly move Teri Podsiki out of her home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, after geologists warned that it has been shifting during a week of heavy rains and landslides in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Teri Podsiki, Melissa Ganey and Taylor Ganey discover a stash of chocolate that hasn’t yet been packed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Doug Larson reacts after hearing that Alaska State Troopers are calling off their search for his missing daughter, Jenae Larson, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. Larson and her landlord, Haines resident David Simmons have been missing since a 600-foot landslide swept through their home during a record-breaking rainfall. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Search and rescue teams have descended on Haines, a small Southeast town of just over 2,500 people that was devastated by floods and landslides last week. But from a group of volunteers working to salvage a woman’s home to a hotel reopening to offer a safe place to stay, the people of Haines are showing they can lean on each other.
Joe Aultman-Moore was sitting in his cabin in Haines last Wednesday when a large landslide swept through several neighboring houses. Aultman-Moore spoke with KHNS about what he saw during his rescue from the slide area.
Along with dozens of other displaced Haines residents, Lin Edgar's been sleeping at a hotel all week. But thanks to an outpouring of community support, her house was ready to sleep in again by Saturday night.