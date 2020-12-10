PHOTOS: Haines community bands together after devastating floods and landslides

Light pours from the entrance of the Halsingland Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. The hotel has been closed, but the owners decided to open some rooms for added space as all of the town’s hotel rooms are full with evacuees and workers who have come to Haines to search for missing residents and help repair damage from flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)