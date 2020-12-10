JAMM on the xylophone

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, December 11.

On today’s show, Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) describes how their violin program, due to COVID, has transitioned into a xylophone program. Juneau Artist Gallery highlights their featured artist for the month of December. UAS Cooperative Extension will share their latest class offerings, and St Vincent De Paul will tell us how we can help the community this holiday season.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.