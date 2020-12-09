KTOO

Climate Change | Environment | Juneau | Southeast | Weather

Ask a Climatologist: Historic Southeast Alaska rains linked to a changing climate

by

Emma and Miles Rowan play near flood water from Jordan Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Pretty much all of Southeast Alaska received record rain last week when a veritable fire hose of moisture hit the region.

The rain wreaked havoc in some places, causing sinkholes and landslides, most seriously in Haines, where the official search for two missing people was suspended Monday.

That unfortunate outcome marks a historic weather event, the likes of which we might see more often as Earth’s climate continues to warm.

That’s the opinion of National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment.

And while making long-term predictions on the frequency of landslides is complicated, Brettschneider told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that forecasts previewing the atmospheric river which hit Southeast last week were spot on.

Read next

Once again, Arctic Report Card shows the abnormal is now normal

This year was the second warmest on record in the Arctic, with impacts to sea ice, erosion and marine ecosystems.

Liberty

Federal court overturns approval for Hilcorp’s Liberty Project

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with environmental groups, saying the agency's review of drilling impacts was inadequate.

Emergency access road opens for Northwest Alaska village facing coastal erosion, rising sea levels

Kivalina sits on a barrier island, surrounded by the Chukchi Sea. The area is prone to heavy wind and rainstorms. The protection of sea ice has become less reliable and sea levels have risen with climate change.

Year-End Member Drive. Your support keeps us connected.