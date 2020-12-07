PHOTOS: Close-knit Haines comes together for community

Volunteers carry heavy, wet carpet out of a home damaged by flooding as another dumps gravel on the ice in front of them to help with traction on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Jessica Killeen and Katie Bard and another volunteer work to push water out of a flooded home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
State geologists look for signs that the Beach Road landslide is safe to search as they wait for a clear weather window to get up in a helicopter and look at it and other slopes that may be threatening to Haines on Dec. 5, 2020 (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Search and Rescue head Dick Rice assigns people to crews and gets them ready to go out for a third day of searching for missing residents on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, volunteers gather at the Emergency Operations Center in Haines for a third day of searching two people missing after a landslide. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Mark Stopha, works to get the Salvation Army’s food truck up and running at the Emergency Operations Center in Haines on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Light pours from the entrance of the Halsingland Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. The hotel has been closed, but the owners decided to open some rooms for added space as all of the town’s hotel rooms are full with evacuees and workers who have come to Haines to search for missing residents and help repair damage from flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Nolan Woodard feeds a wood stove in the lobby of the Halsingland Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. The hotel has been closed, but the owners decided to open some rooms for added space as all of the town’s hotel rooms are full with evacuees and workers who have come to Haines to search for missing residents and help repair damage from flooding and landslides. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
State geologist Katreen Wilkstrom Jones answers questions from displaced Haines residents on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A helicopter prepares to take off with state geologists hoping to assess several threats to the community on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The high school gym in Haines set up as a shelter for evacuees from flooding and landslides on Dec. 6, 2020. The neighborhoods on the mountain overlooking downtown Haines are prepared to evacuate and they will gather here if that becomes necessary (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The Salvation Army's mobile food truck in Haines on Dec. 6, 2020. They are serving coffee, snacks and full meals to volunteers and staff outside of the Haines’ emergency operations center. (Rashah McChesney / KTOO)
Scott Gray with the state’s Department of Transportation on plows frozen snow and ice on Dec. 6, 2020. DOT is working to clear landslide debris and work on roads in Haines. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
A crew from Alaska Power & Telephone work to reconnect power to residents of Lutak Road on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Crews from Haines, the state’s Department of Transportation and Alaska Power & Telephone work to reconnect power to residents of Lutak Road on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Search and rescue teams have descended on Haines, a small Southeast town of just over 2,500 people that was devastated by floods and landslides last week. But from a group of volunteers working to salvage a woman’s home to a hotel reopening to offer a safe place to stay, the people of Haines are showing they can lean on each other.
Joe Aultman-Moore was sitting in his cabin in Haines last Wednesday when a large landslide swept through several neighboring houses. Aultman-Moore spoke with KHNS about what he saw during his rescue from the slide area.
Along with dozens of other displaced Haines residents, Lin Edgar's been sleeping at a hotel all week. But thanks to an outpouring of community support, her house was ready to sleep in again by Saturday night.