PHOTOS: Close-knit Haines comes together for community

Search and rescue teams have descended on Haines, a small Southeast town of just over 2,500 people that was devastated by floods and landslides last week. But from a group of volunteers working to salvage a woman’s home to a hotel reopening to offer a safe place to stay, the people of Haines are showing they can lean on each other.

