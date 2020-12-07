KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Alaska State Troopers are suspending the search for two Haines residents who went missing after a massive landslide destroyed their home.
  • More wet weather is in the cards across Southeast Alaska this week as the region struggles with record rainfall that brought destructive landslides and some flooding.
  • Beginning Tuesday, qualified Juneau residents who have been financially hurt by the pandemic can apply for $1,000 or more in new grants.
  • Thanks to an outpouring of community support, Haines resident Lin Edgar can finally sleep in her own home after her house flooded in the storm.
  • Anchorage acting mayor Austin-Quinn Davidson is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
