Newscast – Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska State Troopers are suspending the search for two Haines residents who went missing after a massive landslide destroyed their home.
- More wet weather is in the cards across Southeast Alaska this week as the region struggles with record rainfall that brought destructive landslides and some flooding.
- Beginning Tuesday, qualified Juneau residents who have been financially hurt by the pandemic can apply for $1,000 or more in new grants.
- Thanks to an outpouring of community support, Haines resident Lin Edgar can finally sleep in her own home after her house flooded in the storm.
- Anchorage acting mayor Austin-Quinn Davidson is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.