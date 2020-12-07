KTOO

Alaska’s record-setting COVID-19 surge continues over weekend

The Alternate Care Site established in the Alaska Airlines Center as a potential overflow site for area hospitals in Anchorage amid coronavirus emergency planning (Audrey Gray, Municipality of Anchorage)

Alaska again broke its daily record for COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state reported 933 new cases.

Another 756 cases were added on Sunday. That number would have been a daily record just a few days ago.

While Anchorage continues to report the highest number of cases, the case numbers in the state’s largest city have started to drop slightly in recent weeks, according to state data.

Meanwhile, the Mat-Su Borough has averaged more than 200 daily cases over the last ten days. Part of the borough’s high case numbers is a result of correcting an underreporting mistake by a testing lab that resulted in additional cases being added over the last week. But the area’s high numbers suggest that community transmission in the area — which has implemented few COVID restrictions — continues to grow.

The only region in the state with a higher rate of transmission is the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Many villages in that region are on lockdown.

According to the New York Times, Alaska is fifth in a ranking of the worst states for COVID-19 cases per capita.

The number of Alaskans hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 153, plus 11 who are suspected of having the disease, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Statewide, that leaves 32 available ICU beds. The Mat-Su Borough reported that all of its ICU beds are full.

