Bethel Police shot a man who threatened officers with axes

At around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, a Bethel Police officer shot a man armed with axes at Alba’s Coffee Shop, according to a press release by the Bethel Police Department.

The man was reportedly taken to the emergency room, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. No officers or other citizens were injured. The press release did not include the identity of the man who was shot.

The Bethel Police Department stated that it first received a report of a man outside of the main AC store who was threatening people with an axe. Two police officers responded and located the man at Alba’s Coffee Shop, across the street from AC. Police said that he had two axes, which he threatened the officers with. One officer fired his pistol, striking the man.

The two officers who were on the scene are on routine leave pending an administrative investigation. Bethel police have asked the Alaska Bureau of Investigation to review the shooting. The press release stated that both officers on the scene had body cameras that were activated during the event. The video has been given to the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.