Juneau Afternoon on 3-day schedule

Juneau Afternoon is currently broadcasting live on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. In its place on Mondays, please enjoy “It’s Been A Minute” with Sam Sanders, and on Tuesdays, “The Splendid Table.” Listen to Folk Alley from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on KRNN Juneau.

Tune to KTOO 104.3 on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for a new show from WNYC Studios: “Helga.” Artist, performer and host Helga Davis brings a soulful curiosity and love of people to these very special radio hours. This episode features her conversation with musician Esperanza Spaulding.

