Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, December 4.

On today’s show we’ll hear all about December’s delights around town, with appearances by Coppa, Eaglecrest, Southeast Alaska Independent Living, and CBJ Parks and Rec. Whether it’s skiing, hunting candy canes, art work, or ice cream, there will be something for everyone to look forward to this holiday season.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.