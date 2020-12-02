Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- High winds, flooding and landslides caused at least one injury and damaged several homes in communities across Southeast Alaska today, as an atmospheric river stalled over the region and brought record-breaking rain.
- There are six people missing and houses in the water after a large landslide crashed into a residential area in Haines Wednesday afternoon.
- A group of Alaskans has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the recently passed Ballot Measure 2, the elections overhaul initiative.