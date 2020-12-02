More than half of Goose Creek’s 1,300 inmates have been infected with COVID-19

Facility-wide testing of the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Point Mackenzie shows that the COVID-19 outbreak is getting worse.

Testing of the more than 1,300 inmates at the facility, which began last week, has shown that 480 currently have COVID-19 with 120 results still pending. There are 193 inmates at Goose Creek who are considered to have recovered from the disease.

Last week, about 200 cases were considered active. In response to the positive tests, the Department of Corrections said in a release that it has suspended all movement in and out of the prison.

The department said it’s trying to house inmates together based on their testing status. In other words, inmates who refuse testing are housed together, as are positive results and negative results. It is unclear how many inmates have refused to be tested.

Two inmates from Goose Creek with COVID-19 have died, including a 77-year-old who died on Monday.

The department said that it will continue to test inmates every three days until there are no positive results for 14 days.