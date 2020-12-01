Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

In this newscast:
- The National Weather Service says there will still be strong winds gusting late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
- The City and Borough of Juneau announced this afternoon that it’s offering free COVID-19 tests to people who may have been exposed but don’t have symptoms.
- After a season of cancelled cruise ships and low visitation, retailers in Sitka are turning to holiday sales from local customers to help them make it through the winter.
- A final federal rule designating critical habitats for some populations of humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean is due by Jan. 15.
- Alaska’s election results became official yesterday.
- Congressman Don Young is back at work in his Washington office.