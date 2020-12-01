Goose Creek inmate with COVID-19 dies

Another inmate from the Goose Creek prison in Point Mackenzie has died of COVID-19.

The 77-year-old inmate was transferred to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center on Nov. 22 and died eight days later on Nov. 30, according to the state corrections department.

It’s the second COVID-related inmate death in a Department of Corrections facility. The department said in a news release that the inmate had underlying heart conditions.

Goose Creek has reported nearly 300 coronavirus cases as of last count, with four of its ten housing units in lockdown. The DOC tested all inmates for COVID-19 over the last few days with results expected later today, according to a spokesperson for the department.

According to the DOC coronavirus webpage, 13 inmates have been hospitalized so far with COVID-19, which represents seven new hospitalizations since Monday. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the hospitalizations.

Nationally, incarcerated people are at about five times higher risk of catching COVID-19 and have a death rate that is about 30 percent higher than the national average, according to the Equal Justice Initiative, an inmate advocacy group.