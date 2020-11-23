LISTEN: Norwegian concept of frifluftsliv offers insight to coping with pandemic

There’s a Norwegian term for deliberately embracing time spent outside, for both the mental and physical benefits.

It’s frifluftsliv (pronounced FREE-loofts-leev), something Alaskans will find familiar, in spirit if not in name. And some say it’s a way to cope with the many limitations on life during a pandemic.

One of them is Andy Meyer, a professor of Scandinavian Studies at the University of Washington, recently featured in a Seattle Times article about friluftsliv. Meyer says it’s a deeply rooted part of Norwegian culture, but it can be — or should be — for everyone.

LISTEN HERE: