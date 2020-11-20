Newscast – Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

In this newscast:
- Last year, Norwegian Cruise Lines outbid competitors when it agreed to pay the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority $20 million for a 3-acres of waterfront land in downtown Juneau.
- The majority of candidates elected by Alaska voters to both the state Senate and House are Republicans. But it’s not yet clear if the majority caucuses that govern both chambers will actually be Republican.
- Federal investigators say they’re baffled over what caused an air ambulance over Southeast Alaska to rapidly plunge into the water in January of last year — killing all three aboard.