Re-imagining the tradition of Public Market

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Friday, November 20.

On today’s show, we’ll hear how the Public Market is re-imaging their 37-year tradition of an annual Thanksgiving weekend holiday retail show. The Juneau Symphony will preview the online premiere of “Hope and Heritage.” ROCK Juneau will highlight their Kindness Festival, and the Eaglecrest Foundation shares details about their organization and mission.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.