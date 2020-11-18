Fur Rondy organizers cancel 2021 championship sled dog race over COVID-19 concerns

The 2021 Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race has been canceled.

Organizers announced this week that it’s too risky to hold the sprint races through the city during the coronavirus pandemic. They cited concerns about race requirements and large crowds of spectators.

The three-day championship is usually held during the 10-day Fur Rondy festival in late February. It draws teams from across Alaska.

Organizers are still planning to hold a festival in some form next year. They say there will be a modified schedule, and some other events will be canceled, like the popular Running of the Reindeer, reported the Anchorage Daily News.