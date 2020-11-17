Hoonah reports 1st confirmed cases of COVID-19

Hoonah has its first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The City of Hoonah learned Tuesday that three people tested positive for the virus.

The Southeast community has a population of fewer than 800 people. City Administrator Dennis Gray said bars and restaurants are now required to limit their capacity.

Anyone arriving in Hoonah by plane or ferry must get tested beforehand or when they arrive.

Hoonah City Schools had been open for in-person learning since the start of the school year but moved classes online this week after administrators learned that a student who traveled outside the community may have been exposed to the virus.