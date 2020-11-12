Wrangell Assembly calls emergency meeting after governor’s alert

The Wrangell Assembly will hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday to discuss an emergency order related to COVID-19. Wrangell officials say it was sparked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s emergency alert Thursday morning that buzzed cellphones across the state.

All of Alaska is under red alert due to rapidly rising case numbers across the state. In a recorded video address, Gov. Mike Dunleavy urged Alaskans to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask when maintaining six feet apart is not practical. The governor also urged people to work from home when feasible and suggested that businesses that serve food to switch to curbside pickup.

Within hours of the governor’s announcement, Wrangell’s emergency operations center and administration announced closures of city facilities and offices until at least Dec. 7.

That includes City Hall, the Nolan Center, public library, parks and recreation facilities, and all utility buildings. The Public Safety building will remain open for police dispatch. Municipal employees will work remotely, where possible.

Events and movies, including the planned community market at the Nolan Center this weekend, are canceled. The library will offer curbside service.

The agenda states the Wrangell Assembly may also take action at the meeting. Wrangell currently encourages people to wear masks voluntarily.

The special Wrangell Assembly meeting at 4 p.m. will be broadcast on KSTK, available over telephone and streamed live on Facebook.