Rep. Andi Story wins 2nd term in House District 34 race

In Juneau’s House District 34 race, incumbent Democratic Rep. Andi Story has won a second term.

Story had a 14% lead after the Election Day count last week over her nonpartisan challenger, economist Ed King. Her lead widened to nearly 25% after election officials counted thousands of more votes this week.

Story said she’s thankful and honored to represent the district again. It covers the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and out the road.

“I just really appreciate the support, and just determined to live up to the trust people have put in me,” she said. “I know it’s going to be challenging, I’m going to need everybody’s best ideas, and of course advocacy, at times.”

Story said it’s important to protect the ferry and education systems, get the economy going, and to get through the pandemic.

King could not be reached for comment. Story thanked him for running and said the competition is good for policy discussions.

The unofficial results in other races in the district show hundreds of voters likely split their tickets between Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Story got more votes in her district than any federal candidate, meaning she likely won over supporters of Republican President Donald Trump, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young.

“We are all so valuable, it’s so important that we work together. I work really hard to try and represent everyone,” she said.

The voters in neighboring House District 33 — which covers downtown Juneau, Douglas, Excursion Inlet, Gustavus, Haines and Skagway — were more ideologically consistent. They favored Democrats and Democrat-backed independents over Republicans up and down the ticket, roughly 60% to 35%.

That district’s Rep. Sara Hannan also ran again, uncontested.

The state Division of Elections aims to certify Alaska’s general election results by Nov. 25.