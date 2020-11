Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, November 13.

On Friday’s show, Filipino Community Inc will discuss their upcoming elections. Juneau Nordic Ski Team will tell us how to get registered, and UAS checks in for an update

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.