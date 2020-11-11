State reports more 4 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Another four Alaskans have died of COVID-19, the state health department reported Wednesday. It’s the second day the state has reported multiple deaths.

On Tuesday the state announced that eight Alaskans had died with COVID-19. The total number of Alaskans who have died of COVID-19 now stands at 96.

The state reported Wednesday that 493 people in Alaska tested positive for COVID-19, though health officials say daily counts may underestimate the true number of cases.





