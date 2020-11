Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, November 6.

On today’s show, Cancer Connection previews their upcoming health forum featuring Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall. Gigi Monroe will give us the details of virtual drag shows, and the Juneau Police Department checks in for an update.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.