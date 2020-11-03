Watch: Juneau officials to hold COVID-19 community update

Juneau city officials are holding their weekly COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today over video conference. You can watch on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page or on Zoom.

The number of new COVID-19 in Juneau continues to climb as clusters of infections pop up.

City officials announced Tuesday that 22 new residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a report from the city’s Emergency Operations Center on Monday, incident commander Mila Cosgrove wrote that contact tracing has been constrained because of the number of new cases.

Cosgrove also reported that at least three childcare facilities in town, including one in-home daycare, have closed due to virus exposure linked to the cluster of cases at the Mendenhall Auto center.

Capital City Fire and Rescue also tested 126 people in Juneau’s homeless population on Friday and those test results are starting to come in, according to Cosgrove’s report.