Story in the lead in Juneau’s House District 34 race

In Alaska House District 34, incumbent Democratic Rep. Andi Story holds a 14-point lead over independent challenger Ed King.

That lead only reflects the 5,417 ballots cast in person on Election Day. At least 3,699 more early and absentee ballots remain to be counted.

The seat represents the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and out the road.

Story shared her outlook on her race Tuesday night, after the in-person vote tally came in.

“Thanks for everybody who voted. I’m really excited, I’m hopeful. We do have a lot of votes, absentee votes out. So we’re not going to know the final results ‘til next week. But I’m very grateful for the support that I’ve received,” she said.

Her opponent Ed King could not be reached for comment on election night.

Outside the polling site at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library on Tuesday, Stephen Eshnaur explained why he voted for Story.

“Her consistency,” he said. “Basically her local fight for Juneau. I mean, hopefully, we’ll get some of our issues resolved — our ferry system, some more of our infrastructure that needs to be addressed.”

Story has proposed the state issue new bonds through a ballot question for infrastructure, especially road, marine highway and airport projects that federal dollars can largely pay for.

King’s top campaign issue is the state’s fiscal crisis. He argued that his professional credentials as an economist who has worked in three different governors’ administrations is a better fit.

Myron Davis voted for King at the Nugget Mall on Tuesday. He said getting an in-person visit helped win him over.

“He came to our door, my doorstep, and he seemed to have things together,” Davis said. “So I voted for him. Andi didn’t come to my doorstep.”

In the neighboring House District 33, incumbent Democratic Rep. Sara Hannan was uncontested. She represents downtown Juneau, Douglas, Excursion Inlet, Gustavus, Haines and Skagway.