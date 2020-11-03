Slow but steady turnout reported in Juneau on Election Day

Despite more votes being cast early and by mail than in previous elections, thousands of Juneau residents turned out to vote in person on Election Day.

Chairperson Jack Chenoweth has been working in the Auke Bay precinct since 2010. He said he skimmed the voter rolls first thing in the morning and it appears that about half of the 2,000 registered voters in his precinct had already voted.

And, it was slow, but steady by 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I think, in terms of turnout, it was largely offset by early voting opportunities that people had,” Chenoweth said.

Lines were also short in the afternoon at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library.

Amah Curry brought her two kids along when she voted Tuesday afternoon. She pulled up in a vehicle that had “MAGA” written on the window, but said she was torn between Republican Donald Trump and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen in the presidential race.

But ultimately, she said voted for Trump. And her young daughter, Runa, wasn’t happy to hear that.

“She wanted me to vote for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen because that was her dad’s teacher in college,” Curry said. “We met Jo and she’s amazing, and I, you know, definitely really like Libertarian politics.”

Normally, Curry said, she votes in person.

“But, this year there was an additional layer that didn’t change my decision, but I wanted to do this for sure to make the statement that I feel safe in the community,” she said.

By contrast, Jackson Pavitt said voting in person was not a statement.

“Uh, just because I was too lazy to get a mail-in ballot,” he said.

Pavitt said getting President Trump out of office was his main interest in this election.

“Oh, I just think he’s kind of, not a great representative of our country. And I think he’s not a particularly great human being in general, we could do a lot better to run our country,” he said.

But father and son Kevin and Riley Nye, who voted at the Nugget Mall disagreed.

“I voted for Donald J. Trump. 2020!” Riley said.

“Donald J. Trump!” Kevin chimed in.

The elder Kevin Nye called the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a bald-faced liar. He cited Trump campaign talking points about job creation, trade deals and minority employment.

“Liberal Democrats have gone way too far left,” Riley said. “And, it’s not even reasonable to vote for them anymore. Their party has transformed into something that’s not good.

They both work for the Alaska Marine Highway System and say they haven’t been affected by the ups and downs of the wider economy.

The presidential election wasn’t the only issue that interested voters this Tuesday.

Stephen Eshnaur says that judges on the ballot who want to keep their positions are his main concern — this election and every election.

“I actually believe that the judicial branch of government is the most dangerous,” he said. “Because their decisions basically affect a generation. Maybe up to three generations for their decisions. So, that’s why I never want to retain a judge.”

There are two judges that voters in Juneau could vote on retention this year: Alaska Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney for a 10-year term and Court of Appeals Judge Tracey Wollenberg for an eight-year term.

And it wasn’t just voters who turned out for Election Day.

Marina Lindsey is a poll watcher at Juneau-Douglas High School. She said it’s her job to make the voting process accessible to people with different abilities and to make sure that no one was being harassed trying to get into the polling place.

She was there on behalf of the statewide Ballot Measure 2, which would open Alaska’s primaries and institute ranked-choice votings.

“Just generally [I] make sure that things are running smoothly, and that people have access to what they need to get their vote in,” Lindsey said

It may take some time after polls close before the results are clear. The results announced Tuesday night will include nearly 40,000 early votes cast through Thursday, as well as in-person results from Thursday.

But Alaska is the last state in the country to begin counting its absentee ballots and there are roughly 123,000 of those that won’t be counted until next week.