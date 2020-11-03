Goose Creek Correctional Center reports 27 COVID-19 cases

Twenty-two inmates and another five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the Goose Creek Correctional Facility, the state’s largest prison, at Point Mackenzie.

The first case was detected on Saturday. Sarah Gallagher, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections wrote in an email that the first inmate to test positive was moved to the facility’s designated isolation housing unit.

The inmates in the same complex, or mod, were moved into quarantine and were tested on Sunday, which resulted in the other positive tests. Those who haven’t tested positive will be tested every three days until there are no additional positive tests for 14 days.

Gallagher wrote that the source of the outbreak isn’t known.

Goose Creek currently houses about 1300 inmates, according to the UAA Justice Information Center. According to the Department of Corrections, 333 staff members work at the facility.