Newscast – Friday, Nov. 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents from Thane to the end of the road woke up with no electricity this morning. Some of the outages persisted into the afternoon.
- Why are there 22 judges on the statewide ballot on Tuesday, what does it mean, and how is Alaska’s judicial retention process different from other states in which judges actually have to campaign, make speeches, and raise funds to stay on the bench?
- Researchers track Arctic sea ice “extent” every year — essentially how far it extends from the North Pole.
- Alaska health officials say a major overflow site is prepared for a quick start to take patients if the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms bed capacity, but that staffing remains a concern.