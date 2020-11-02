Alaska reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend





Alaska reported nearly eight hundred new coronavirus cases over the weekend as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached record levels.

On Saturday, 447 people tested positive for the disease, the second-highest daily case count of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the state is approaching 100 for the first time in the pandemic and stands at 98. That’s a 60% increase in the number of people hospitalized since last week.

Two more Alaskans have died of the disease, according to the state health department’s Saturday and Sunday reports. Both people were at least 70 years old. That brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic to 83.