Guess what? It’s going to rain a lot in Juneau this weekend

It will be a rainy Halloweekend for Southeast Alaska.

The National Weather Service forecasts two separate storm systems and the potential for flooding later in the weekend.

Lead Forecaster Edward Liske said the rain is coming all the way from Hawaii.

“It’s basically drawing moisture up from that area and into our area, which is why we’re getting all the heavy rainfall,” Liske said.

The first system arrives Friday night through Saturday, and may bring wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour in some places.

Liske said they expect between one and three inches of rain through Saturday evening. But it won’t stop there.

“Then it comes back with a vengeance on Sunday afternoon into Sunday night,” he said. “Probably two to four inches of rainfall, maybe even a little bit more, out of that between Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, maybe even into early Monday.”

The city is reminding boat owners to check their vessels ahead of time to make sure mooring lines are secure and pumps are operating.