Halibut fillets sourced from Sealaska company pulled from Trader Joe’s

A labeling mistake has led the Food and Drug Administration to order the recall of more than two tons of packaged halibut fillets produced by a subsidiary of Sealaska, the Juneau-based Alaska Native regional corporation.

The agency initiated the recall Friday after it was discovered that the breaded filets, advertised as gluten-free, contain wheat and milk but did not reveal the presence of the potential allergens. No illnesses have been reported.

The 10-ounce frozen filets were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in 19 states but not in Alaska. Some 356 cases have been recalled, with an estimated retail value of around $64,000.

The fish was supplied and packaged by Orca Bay Foods. Since 2017 the Seattle area-based processor has been wholly owned by Sealaska, whose Alaska Native shareholders live in Southeast Alaska and the greater Pacific Northwest.

A Sealaska corporate spokesperson says Orca Bay is reviewing the root cause of the incident.

The breaded halibut was branded Trader Joe’s and is part of a seafood line supplied by Orca Bay and stocked by the grocery giant in the Midwest and Northeast.

Messages left with Trader Joe’s weren’t returned on Tuesday.