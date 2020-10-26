Newscast – Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

- Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services reported another 348 new coronavirus infections today,
- A new community radio station is being developed in the Southeast Alaska village of Klukwan,
- Health care and personal wealth came up again and again during a debate between Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and his Independent challenger Al Gross,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced this weekend that she will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,
- A former teacher at a school in the village of Nuiqsut is suing the North Slope Borough School District, claiming the city did not properly address racist actions by students,
- Eight little Kodiak piggies escaped and went on a walkabout through town, spawning a cuteness overload.