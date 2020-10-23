KTOO

Coronavirus | Southwest

Why is there a sudden burst of COVID-19 cases in Chevak?

Chevak, Alaska (Photo by Mike McIntyre via KYUK)

In the past week, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced over 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Chevak, seemingly out of nowhere. In a village of just over a thousand residents, almost 20% of the population has now been infected with the coronavirus.

Mayor Richard Tuluk suggested that the virus had been undetected in Chevak for a long time prior to the explosion of cases over the last week.

