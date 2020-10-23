Staff member tests positive at nursing home in Juneau

A staff member at a Juneau senior care facility has tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents have gotten sick so far.

According to a letter sent to Wildflower Court residents’ families this week, eight residents were tested and a ninth person refused testing. All the people tested received negative results and no one has shown symptoms of the virus.

Through contact tracing, Director of Nursing Emily Merli narrowed the staff member’s close contacts down to four residents. They will continue to be monitored and quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

This is not the first case among staff at the facility, according to the letter. Administrator Ruth Johnson said Friday the other person tested positive months ago and has recovered.

Staff members are screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of each shift and staff testing is done weekly.

Johnson said all of the people in quarantine are doing well.

