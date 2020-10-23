Newscast – Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Scientists believe a massive glacial dam release recently occurred in Southeast Alaska. But, they probably would not have known about it if an observant local fisherman hadn’t tipped them off,
In the past week, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced more than 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Chevak, seemingly out of nowhere. How did such a large outbreak develop, and what’s being done in response?
Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin took some swipes at Republican Congressman Don Young at Debate for the State on Thursday. That debate continues Friday evening with candidates for the U.s. Senate: the Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and independent Al Gross, running as the Democratic nominee.