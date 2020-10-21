Watch: Gov. Dunleavy and state health officials to give update on COVID-19

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a press conference at 5 p.m. today to talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll be joined by Department of Health and Social Services commissioner Adam Crum, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin and Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg.

In the seven months that the COVID-19 pandemic has spread through Alaska, things have changed rapidly.

There have been 12,644 cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents and people who are visiting in the state; 68 Alaskans have died. The state has had outbreaks in fish plants, homeless shelters, the Anchorage Pioneer Home and jails. Four members of Dunleavy’s administration have tested positive recently. In Juneau, 17% of businesses say they’re in danger of closing.

And, while the virus has yet to take off in Alaska as it has in the Lower 48, it is spreading rapidly. There have been more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 identified each day for nearly a month. Nearly every region in the state is at a high alert level.

It has been more than a month since Dunleavy has held a press conference.

Generally, during the appearances and at town hall meetings, members of Dunleavy’s administration have updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

The press conference can be streamed live here and on the Governor’s Facebook page.