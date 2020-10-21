KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Final results are in for Juneau’s local election. The Canvass Review Board met Tuesday to certify the Oct. 6 election results.
  • Correction: A story aired on yesterday’s news update erroneously defined what state right of way is.
  • This year, the Alaska Day organizing committee canceled the parade and other public events because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the growing effort to re-brand the holiday “Reconciliation Day” continued.
  • Rural Alaska tribes are working to get more funding for law enforcement for communities that have few, or no, public safety officers.
  • Juneau residents may see displays of the aurora borealis because of the sun’s activity and rare clear skies in Southeast.
