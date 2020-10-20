Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

In this newscast:
- Polls opened Monday for early in-person voting in Anchorage and across the state.
- The Division of Elections reported that 3,726 votes were cast on Monday.
- Earlier this month Ricky Diesing of Juneau noticed to big campaign signs in front of his house had disappeared.
- Alaskans across the state woke up this morning to a strange threatening email telling them how to vote.
- The National Tsunami Warning Center has lifted a tsunami advisory after a reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday.